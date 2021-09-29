STAYING WARM TO END OUT THE WEEK WITH WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

Today was very warm. Temperatures ran anywhere from 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year with highs mostly in the middle and upper 70s, but some normally warmer spots saw low 80s. Tonight, mild temperatures can be expected with 50s forecasted for the Fox Valley and Lakeshore, and mid 40s elsewhere. There will be some high thin clouds passing through tonight, but even more noteworthy is some patchy fog that could develop over northeastern counties. The fog could become locally dense in spots.

Temperatures will continue to rise tomorrow and into Friday. By Friday, which is the first day of October, we may have highs around 80 degrees in the Fox Valley. Temperatures will begin to cool back down to more seasonable levels by the end of the weekend as our next weathermaker rolls on through.

Our next weathermaker will bring clouds, followed by occasional showers from late Friday night and through Sunday. When the rain initially arrives, late Friday night, there may be some thundershowers. Right now the risk of severe weather is LOW... The rain has trended to arrive later based off guidance, but we will keep at least a chance of showers in the forecast for Friday night football games.. More showers will be possible at times during the weekend. Yes, there is a chance of showers at Sunday’s Packers-Steelers game, but any rain should be spotty and light.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: E/SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: High clouds, otherwise fair skies. Areas of late fog. LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High clouds. Warm again, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Even warmer. Thundershowers late at NIGHT. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly humid with scattered showers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Another chance of spotty showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Variable clouds. A stray shower? Seasonable temps. HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 66

