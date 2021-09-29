Public Safety officials learn how to use Fox Locks system

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in generations, area public safety units got training and access to the Fox River Locks system, the only hand-operated, fully-restored lock system in the nation.

Through training, public safety units learned how to safely level the locks for passing boats and emergency situations.

“It’s always better to be prepared, it’s always better to try to have a dry run, and then fine tune whatever it is you need for assets and facilities and and that access and we want to be a part of that. We want to help folks be successful,” Jeremy Courts, the Chief Executive for the Fox River Navigational System Authority said.

With the locks growing in popularity for recreational use, safety units feel its essential to understand the locks in case of emergency. They say having all safety units in the county on the same page helps create a safer community for all.

“As a community organization, and a quasi state agency that we definitely pull everybody together and do the best that we can to represent the state of Wisconsin,” Courts said.

The Fox Locks are the only hand-operated, fully-restored lock system in the nation. They were originally built back in 1838 before Wisconsin was officially a state to help with the steep elevation drop on the Fox River. The river drops 168′ in elevation from Lake Winnebago to the Bay of Green Bay. This is equal to the height of Niagara Falls, but spread over the 39-mile length of the Fox River.

In the 1980s the federal government threatened to close the locks system, but local and municipalities raised enough money to rehabilitate the locks instead. In 2015, all but 2 locks opened to recreational and commercial traffic for the first time since the early 1960s. Of the 17 locks, two remained closed as barriers to invasive species.

