Pro-choice, pro-life advocates planning marches on same weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Pro-Life Wisconsin and Women’s Rights Green Bay are set to host separate marches Saturday, Oct. 2nd. Both marches scheduled before the U.S. Supreme Court returns on Monday.

The March for Life Wisconsin is set to happen in Madison outside the state capital at noon.

“This is the grassroots effort of our Pro-Life Wisconsinites that we started planning at the early stages of the summer,” said Anna DeMeuse, the Communications Director for Pro-Life Wisconsin.

The March for Women’s Reproductive Rights will take part across the nation, including at Leicht Park in Green Bay starting with a meet up at noon. The march is planned for 1p.m.

“We are all marching on October 2nd across the entire nation. We have, I believe, 500 marches--if not more going on across the nation,” said Adrianna Pokela, the organizer for Women’s Rights Green Bay.

There are mixed emotions in the country as Roe v. Wade continues to be challenged with states like Texas banning abortions.

“They’re trying to take away Roe v. Wade, which is one of the only bills that women have that protects our reproductive rights,” said Pokela.

DeMeuse said, “Pro-Life Wisconsinites are really ready for Roe V. Wade to be overturned. We’re ready for the personhood of the pre-born child to be protected.”

She added that Pro-Life Wisconsin has not taken an official stance on the Texas abortion law, but that it has its own legislative goals.

“As the Wisconsin constitution stands right now, personhood is only applicable to a born human being. And so we want to push that line back to when personhood really starts...and that’s at conception,” said DeMeuse.

Pokela said women’s healthcare is at risk.

“We really can’t be controlling what other people do with their bodies that really does not affect us...at all,” said Pokela.

