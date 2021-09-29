Advertisement

Pro-choice, pro-life advocates planning marches on same weekend

Posters for Women's Rights Green Bay and Pro-Life Wisconsin
Posters for Women's Rights Green Bay and Pro-Life Wisconsin(WBAY)
By Casey Torres
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Pro-Life Wisconsin and Women’s Rights Green Bay are set to host separate marches Saturday, Oct. 2nd. Both marches scheduled before the U.S. Supreme Court returns on Monday.

The March for Life Wisconsin is set to happen in Madison outside the state capital at noon.

“This is the grassroots effort of our Pro-Life Wisconsinites that we started planning at the early stages of the summer,” said Anna DeMeuse, the Communications Director for Pro-Life Wisconsin.

The March for Women’s Reproductive Rights will take part across the nation, including at Leicht Park in Green Bay starting with a meet up at noon. The march is planned for 1p.m.

“We are all marching on October 2nd across the entire nation. We have, I believe, 500 marches--if not more going on across the nation,” said Adrianna Pokela, the organizer for Women’s Rights Green Bay.

There are mixed emotions in the country as Roe v. Wade continues to be challenged with states like Texas banning abortions.

“They’re trying to take away Roe v. Wade, which is one of the only bills that women have that protects our reproductive rights,” said Pokela.

DeMeuse said, “Pro-Life Wisconsinites are really ready for Roe V. Wade to be overturned. We’re ready for the personhood of the pre-born child to be protected.”

She added that Pro-Life Wisconsin has not taken an official stance on the Texas abortion law, but that it has its own legislative goals.

“As the Wisconsin constitution stands right now, personhood is only applicable to a born human being. And so we want to push that line back to when personhood really starts...and that’s at conception,” said DeMeuse.

Pokela said women’s healthcare is at risk.

“We really can’t be controlling what other people do with their bodies that really does not affect us...at all,” said Pokela.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Green Bay Police: Leads developed in homicide case, public’s help needed in identifying victim
Mugshot for Letroy Guion on September 27, 2021.
Former Packers player charged with battery, disorderly conduct
delta variant
Pediatrician: Delta variant symptoms can mimic other illnesses in kids
Shared symptoms between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies include nasal congestion and a runny...
Do you have allergies or COVID-19 symptoms?
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 32 new deaths, more than 3,000 new cases

Latest News

Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Authorities: Hikers find human remains at High Cliff State Park
Construction of a new home in Greenleaf is underway with lumber prices much more affordable...
Lumber prices down dramatically after record high in early summer
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue flies the flag ahead of a procession to honor Officer Joseph Kurer.
Fond du Lac community remembers Police Officer Joseph Kurer
Lumber prices down dramatically after record high in early summer
Lumber prices down dramatically after record high in early summer
Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Human remains found at High Cliff State Park