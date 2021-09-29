Oshkosh extends face mask requirement in city buildings

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Oshkosh is extending its face mask requirement in city buildings at least through the end of October.

The city cites the high transmission rate of the COVID-19 virus in Winnebago County because of the dominant and highly contagious delta variant.

The requirement applies to staff and visitors inside any city-operated building, regardless of whether a person has been vaccinated.

The city encourages Oshkosh residents to limit face-to-face business with the City by accessing services on the city’s website or using the drop box in front of city hall.

Winnebago County confirmed 1,123 new coronavirus cases since Sept. 15, according to numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, representing, in just two weeks, more than 5% of all the county’s cases since the pandemic reached Wisconsin in February, 2020 (86 weeks ago).

As of Tuesday, 61.4% of Winnebago County adults were fully inoculated, out of 64.5% who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Including children who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated, 54.9% of the county’s population has received at least one shot.

The face covering requirement is in place through October 31. A decision will be made at that time whether to end it or extend it again.

