NWTC hosts Heart Walk Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One in 3 people have some type of cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association.

The annual Heart Walk is happening Saturday morning at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to raise money to support research for treatment and prevention efforts.

Last year it was a virtual walk, meaning you could walk in your own neighborhood or wherever you wanted. This year there is still that option, or you can be a part of it at NWTC. During a typical year, the walk attracts nearly 1,000 people.

There isn’t a registration fee, but each person or team is asked to make a donation to the American Heart Association.

“When you give money toward the AHA , so with that money, we’ll put toward research for new developments and also towards helping people here in Wisconsin learn CPR,” the association’s Jane Lowe said.

You can register online or at the event Saturday morning starting at 8 o’clock. The walk begins at 9.

There is a 1-mile route for survivors of stroke and cardiovascular disease in addition to a 5K.

There will also be CPR demonstrations, education on preventing heart disease, and family activities.

“One in three people already have or will have some type of cardiovascular disease, so coming out to the heart walk you’re really learning healthy tips to prevent that, also ways to support people who are currently battling the disease,” Lowe said.

