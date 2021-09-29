Mishicot school board to discuss Wednesday mask requirement, high school won’t reopen until 10/11

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mishicot School District is scrambling to contain a Covid-19 outbreak.

“The spike came rather fast. If we look back one week ago, Mishicot High School had one active confirmed positive Covid-19 case,” Superintendent Dr. Paul Orlich told Action 2 News in an exclusive interview.

According to the superintendent, the high school has 27 positive cases with that number expected to grow.

Dr. Orlich alerted parents in a letter Tuesday evening that he was extending the high school’s closure until Monday, October 11 to prevent covid from spreading to other schools.

There isn’t a mask requirement at the district.

This past Friday, Orlich announced he was moving the high school to virtual learning with plans to return in-person on October 4. Yet, he labeled that date in Tuesday’s letter as “wishful thinking.”

The Mishicot School Board is holding a special meeting on Wednesday, one of the items it plans to discuss is face coverings.

Superintendent Orlich told Action 2 News his administration isn’t proposing a district wide mask requirement. Instead, they want to set up triggers that will make students and staff wear masks whenever covid cases reach a threshold.

“Each individual building when they hit a target number, which is about 2% of the total staff/student population in that building. When you hit that threshold, masking will be required for the next week. This would be assessed every Friday,” Orlich said.

Carla Halvorson’s daughter is enrolled in the fourth grade at O.H. Schultz Elementary and welcomes the district’s reconsideration on masks.

“I’m super excited that that proposal is going before the school board. I certainly hope the board approves it because it’s certainly a step in the right direction,” Halvorson said.

She added the impact of covid is a concern in her family, since her husband died three years ago to cancer.

“If anything were to happen to me, you know, losing one parent is very traumatic. To lose two parents, I could not imagine what that would do to my daughter,” Halvorson, who works at the Green Bay Area Public School District, said.

Mishicot’s school board meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

