Advertisement

Lumber prices down dramatically after record high in early summer

Construction of a new home in Greenleaf is underway with lumber prices much more affordable...
Construction of a new home in Greenleaf is underway with lumber prices much more affordable than just a few months ago.(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WBAY) - After skyrocketing to a record high at the beginning of summer, lumber prices have fallen dramatically since then.

The crew for Bartolazzi Homes is busy in Greenleaf, with not one, but two new homes under construction on same street.

But just a few months ago?

“Materials got to an all-time high, it was crazy how high they go,” says Dirk Bartolazzi, owner of Bartolazzi Homes.

In early June, lumber prices soared to around $1,600 per thousand board feet, leaving customers facing tens of thousands of dollars in additional cost.

“Customer homes that we were planning on building, they hit the pause button and said let’s just wait a little bit and see what happens,” recalls Bartolazzi.

The perfect storm in the home building industry had hit.

The pandemic caused lumber mills to ramp down production due to labor shortages, while at the same time demand for new homes was soaring.

Today though, the supply is back and lumber prices have fallen around 75-percent, down to an average of $400 per thousand board feet.

“We had one house that we had price out at the peak and they were hesitant, but said you know, let’s still keep the ball moving forward and went through the whole process of closing and getting their construction loan and right before we were getting ready to build I had seen they had dropped, so I’m like let’s just quick re-bid this before we get started and it dropped almost $40,000,” says Bartolazzi.

With the inventory of existing homes for sale still well below buyer demand, Bartolazzi says he’s once again receiving several calls or emails each week from people inquiring about building a new home.

He’s hoping the supply-demand issue over lumber is resolved and prices will be far less volatile moving forward.

“It’s been a really good year for building, that spike definitely slowed it down for a tad, but very short pause to be honest with you and it picked up faster than it was before,” says Bartolazzi.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Green Bay Police: Leads developed in homicide case, public’s help needed in identifying victim
Mugshot for Letroy Guion on September 27, 2021.
Former Packers player charged with battery, disorderly conduct
Shared symptoms between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies include nasal congestion and a runny...
Do you have allergies or COVID-19 symptoms?
delta variant
Pediatrician: Delta variant symptoms can mimic other illnesses in kids
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 32 new deaths, more than 3,000 new cases

Latest News

High Cliff State Park (WBAY file)
Investigators at High Cliff State Park, news conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread “critically high” in 21 Wisconsin counties
Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Green Bay Police: Leads developed in homicide case, public’s help needed in identifying victim
Police lights
Clintonville students in lockdown after police chase