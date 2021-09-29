Advertisement

KO’d: Devin Williams hits wall, breaks hand; out of playoffs

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2021, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams reacts during the...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2021, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams reacts during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Milwaukee. Williams fractured his throwing hand Sunday night, Sept. 26, 2021, when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, FIle)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said before the Brewers’ Wednesday night game with the St. Louis Cardinals that Williams’ injury likely will require surgery. Stearns said there’s an “outside chance” the 2020 NL rookie of the year could be available for the World Series if the Brewers get that far.

The Brewers clinched the division crown Sunday by beating the New York Mets 8-4 in their regular-season home finale.

“After our celebration, I went out to have a few drinks,” Williams said Wednesday. “On my way home, I was a little frustrated and upset, and I punched a wall. That’s how it happened.”

The injury leaves the Brewers without their main setup man for All-Star closer Josh Hader.

Williams, a 27-year-old right-hander, has an 8-2 record with a 2.50 ERA in 58 games this season. He has struck out 87 batters in 54 innings. Opponents are batting .186 against him.

Last year as a rookie, Williams went 4-1 with an 0.33 ERA in 22 appearances while striking out 53 batters in 27 innings, and opponents batted .090 against him.

Williams initially didn’t realize the severity of his injury.

“Devin actually tried to throw with this yesterday,” Stearns said. “We were not aware of this. He went out and tried to throw. I think at that point, he recognized that he had hurt himself.”

Stearns said Williams then notified the Brewers’ medical staff. Williams received an X-ray during Tuesday’s game that revealed the fracture.

Williams apologized to the Brewers and their fans for the circumstances that led to his injury.

“I’m pretty upset with myself,” Williams said. “There’s no one to blame but me. I feel like I’ve let my team down — our coaching staff, our fans, everyone. I know how big of a role that I play on this team. There’s a lot of people counting on me. I guess all I can do now is cheer my team on and learn from it and don’t make that same mistake in the future.”

The Brewers placed Williams on the injured list. They recalled right-handed pitcher Colin Rea from Triple-A Nashville and designated utilityman Tim Lopes for assignment.

Most Read

Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Green Bay Police: Leads developed in homicide case, public’s help needed in identifying victim
Mugshot for Letroy Guion on September 27, 2021.
Former Packers player charged with battery, disorderly conduct
delta variant
Pediatrician: Delta variant symptoms can mimic other illnesses in kids
Shared symptoms between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies include nasal congestion and a runny...
Do you have allergies or COVID-19 symptoms?
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 32 new deaths, more than 3,000 new cases

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, right, and Clay...
Rodgers prepares to face Steelers for first time since Super Bowl XLV
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is flanked by Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday as they...
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo feeling fine but monitoring his knee
Green Bay Gamblers prepare for season.
Gamblers home opener Saturday- team speaks on depth and first female skating coach
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal...
Rodgers rallies Packers past 49ers 30-28