Judge suppresses teen’s statements in Oshkosh school stabbing

Grant Fuhrman was 16 when he appeared in Winnebago County Court via video feed to face an...
Grant Fuhrman was 16 when he appeared in Winnebago County Court via video feed to face an attempted homicide charge (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - A Winnebago County judge has agreed to suppress statements a high school student made to police from a hospital bed hours after he was accused of stabbing a school resource officer.

Grant Fuhrman, now 18, is facing an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge in connection with the incident at Oshkosh West High School in December 2019. Fuhrman is accused of stabbing Michael Wissink repeatedly with a barbecue fork after which the officer shot Fuhrman in the chest.

Judge Daniel Bissett agreed Tuesday to suppress Fuhrman’s statements to investigators after considering a variety of factors, including Fuhrman’s age, level of education, physical condition and ability, or lack thereof, to have a parent present.

Based on the criminal complaint when Fuhrman was charged, some of those statements include Fuhrman telling police he waited for the officer to be alone in his office, then waited until Wissink’s back was to him so Wissink wouldn’t “see it coming.” He also told investigators he thought Wissink wouldn’t be able to fight back but would “pass out or bleed out within a couple of seconds.” The boy told investigators he didn’t want Wissink to die but he wanted his gun.

