Investigators at High Cliff State Park, news conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHERWOOD, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a news conference will be held Wednesday afternoon at High Cliff State Park.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, the conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the park’s office.

No details regarding the topic of the news conference were immediately provided, however investigators are at the park as of this time.

Action 2 News will be at the park, and will stream the news conference in this article, as well as on our Facebook page. You can also watch the news conference by CLICKING HERE.

