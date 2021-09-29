INTERVIEW: A look at the current supply chain issues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Supply chain issues are being seen around the world, and we’re taking a closer look at the growing problem - as well as hot it will affect you- especially with the holidays just around the corner!

Experts say to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later as the number of issues continues to grow.

In addition, companies are making adjustments on the items they order due to the current problem.

Watch the video above to hear Action 2 News’ interview with Gaylen Haas, the Instructor of Supply Chain Solutions at Fox Valley Technical College.

