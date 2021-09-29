Fond du Lac community remembers Police Officer Joseph Kurer

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A solemn day in Fond du Lac as Officer Joseph Kurer is laid to rest. The 26 year old father of two, whose wife delivered their baby the night before he passed away, died September 22nd after battling COVID-19 for several weeks. The police department said Kurer contracted COVID-19 while working-- and classified his death as a line of duty death.

A somber day under sunny skies in Fond du Lac as hundreds of people filled Holy Family Catholic Church for Officer Joseph Kurer’s funeral.

“We’re hurting. It’s not easy, we’re hurting. But we’ll make it through it. We’ll lean on each other and come through,” says Lt. Erik Foster with the Fond du Lac Police Department.

The media wasn’t allowed inside the church, but we’re told Kurer was remembered during mass as a servant and a champion of justice. An officer who brought positivity to his shift, Kurer always had a smile on his face. And in his short time with the fond du lac police department, he’d made his mark.

Lt. Foster said, “In those three years, he’d done a lot. As I mentioned, the different teams he’s been involved with. Just certified as a field training officer with our department, so those are the officers that you want your new people working with because they’re going to learn the right way to do things. And Officer Kurer was a stand up officer and he’s the type of person you’d want in there.”

But Kurer’s service didn’t end with the police department. He was in the Wisconsin National Guard and because of that, he received full military honors, outside of the church following mass, a pair of black-hawk helicopters flying over the crowd of mourners.

It was then time for Kurer to be taken past the police department one final time. A long line of squads from law enforcement agencies across the state joined the procession. Community members lining the street to pay their respects to the officer and his family.

“We just feel so bad for the family and we want to honor him,” said Gloria Schneider. “I just think about that poor baby and his wife, it must be so hard. So, we just wanted to be here to show our support too.”

A moving tribute to not only honor the man, but the officer as well.

