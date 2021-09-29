Farmers Market on Broadway ends Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday is the final Farmers Market on Broadway of the year on downtown Green Bay’s west side.

The market runs from 3 P.M. until 7 P.M., with vendors selling fresh produce and locally made products, plus live music on two stages.

Organizers say the first Farmers Market on Broadway for next year is scheduled for May 25, 2022.

