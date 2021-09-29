Advertisement

Farmers Market on Broadway ends Wednesday

Farmers Market on Broadway
Farmers Market on Broadway(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday is the final Farmers Market on Broadway of the year on downtown Green Bay’s west side.

The market runs from 3 P.M. until 7 P.M., with vendors selling fresh produce and locally made products, plus live music on two stages.

Organizers say the first Farmers Market on Broadway for next year is scheduled for May 25, 2022.

