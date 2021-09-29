EVEN WARMER SEPTEMBER WEATHER...

Another serving of sunny skies, dry air, and a gentle southeast breeze has caused temperatures to rise rapidly throughout the day. High temperatures will vary from around 70 degrees near the lakeshore, to about 80 degrees southwest of the Fox Cities. Any way you slice it, our temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees warmer than normal for the end of September.

Temperatures will continue to rise over the next few days. By the time we reach Friday, which is the first day of October, we may have highs around 80 degrees in the Fox Valley.

However, temperatures will begin to cool back down to more seasonable levels by the end of the weekend. Our next weathermaker will bring clouds, followed by occasional showers from Friday night and through Sunday. When the rain initially arrives Friday night, there may be some thundershowers. Right now the risk of severe weather is LOW... It may be a little “touch and go” whether that rain reaches us during Friday night’s high school football games. More showers will be possible at times during the weekend. Yes, there is a chance of showers at Sunday’s Packers-Steelers game, but any rain should be spotty and light.

WINDS & WAVES:

AFTERNOON: E 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: E/SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 75 (about 70 lakeside)

TONIGHT: High clouds, otherwise fair skies. Areas of late fog. LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Quite warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Quite warm. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly humid with scattered showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Another chance of showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Variable clouds. A stray shower? Seasonable temps. HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 64

