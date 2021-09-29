Clintonville students in lockdown after police chase

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Clintonville classrooms were put in lockdown Wednesday afternoon while police look for a suspect from a chase.

The Waupaca County sheriff confirmed the school lockdown, telling Action 2 News a high-speed pursuit from Shawano County came into the city. The fleeing vehicle drove into a cornfield, where this became a foot pursuit.

Sheriff Timothy Wilz says authorities are using a drone and searching the area for a person who got away. One other person may already be in custody.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.