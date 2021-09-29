Advertisement

Clintonville students in lockdown after police chase

Police lights
Police lights(KVLY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Clintonville classrooms were put in lockdown Wednesday afternoon while police look for a suspect from a chase.

The Waupaca County sheriff confirmed the school lockdown, telling Action 2 News a high-speed pursuit from Shawano County came into the city. The fleeing vehicle drove into a cornfield, where this became a foot pursuit.

Sheriff Timothy Wilz says authorities are using a drone and searching the area for a person who got away. One other person may already be in custody.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Police need help identifying homicide victim found near Green Bay trails
Mugshot for Letroy Guion on September 27, 2021.
Former Packers player charged with battery, disorderly conduct
Shared symptoms between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies include nasal congestion and a runny...
Do you have allergies or COVID-19 symptoms?
delta variant
Pediatrician: Delta variant symptoms can mimic other illnesses in kids
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 32 new deaths, more than 3,000 new cases

Latest News

Plane Crash graphic
Authorities: 3 killed in crash of small plane near Eagle River
The Suamico Fire Dept. says a car pulled out in front of a school bus on Sept. 29, 2021. There...
Car crashes into school bus near Bay Port High School
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, workers are visible at the Superior terminal of...
Enbridge says Line 3 replacement is complete, will be operational Friday
Farmers Market on Broadway
Farmers Market on Broadway ends Wednesday