Car crashes into school bus near Bay Port High School

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Howard-Suamico School District says no one was hurt when a school bus and a car collided near Bay Port High School Wednesday morning.

In a letter to parents, the school district says the crash was on Lineville Rd. west of the high school. The bus driver was alone on the school bus, but two Bay Port students were in the car.

The students were released to their parents and taken home, the school district said.

Traffic was temporarily detoured, which might have delayed some buses.

