Authorities: 3 killed in crash of small plane near Eagle River

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (AP) - Federal aviation officials say three people have died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway says the information about the three fatalities comes from local law enforcement officials, who have not commented publicly on the deaths.

The plane took off from Rhinelander’s airport Tuesday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine Rockwell International plane went down in a swamp about 12 miles east of Eagle River. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Flight-tracking company FlightAware says the plane is registered to Chesterfield, Missouri-based Surdex Corp., a mapping and data services provider. The company did not immediately return a call seeking information.

