3 Brilliant Minutes: The creation of light-emitting plants
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Engineers have been able to create a plant that emits light - and, it also recharges.
A pro of the creation - they say the lighting could be an integral part of the spaces where people work and live.
A con? A lower insect population.
