Advertisement

185 million Americans now fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 55.8% of all Americans – or more than 185 million people – now fall into that category.

The milestone comes as the seven-day average of new vaccinations is at one of its lowest points since the CDC started tracking in January.

About 3.5 million people have gotten a booster dose over the last month and a half.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Police need help identifying homicide victim found near Green Bay trails
Mugshot for Letroy Guion on September 27, 2021.
Former Packers player charged with battery, disorderly conduct
Shared symptoms between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies include nasal congestion and a runny...
Do you have allergies or COVID-19 symptoms?
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 32 new deaths, more than 3,000 new cases
delta variant
Pediatrician: Delta variant symptoms can mimic other illnesses in kids

Latest News

La Palma's Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.
Canary Islands volcano erupts at night
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Hurricane Sam bringing a rough surf weekend to US East Coast
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite