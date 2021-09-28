WPS: More than 3,000 customers without power in Oshkosh area

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) customers are without power in the Oshkosh area Monday evening.

According to the online outage map on the WPS website, 3,203 customers are affected by the outage.

The outage was reported to have started at 6;15 p.m. The outage map states power is estimated to be restored by 8:30 p.m., and a crew was already on site.

A cause for the outage has not been reported as of this time, however Action 2 News will update this article when the cause becomes known.

