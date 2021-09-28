Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate to vote on stiffer animal abuse penalties

(pexels.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate is set to vote on a bill that would increase the penalty for abusing animals in Wisconsin.

The Republican-authored bill would increase the penalty from a $500 fine to a felony punishable by three-and-a-half years in prison if the perpetrator knows or should have known that his or her actions could result in serious injury to the animal.

Anyone who intentionally causes serious injury to an animal would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Police locate body in search for missing Wisconsin woman
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Completed vaccinations outnumber new vaccinations 2-to-1
Randy Sabel and his wife (center) pose for a picture with two of the five people who helped to...
Man who collapsed outside Lambeau Field connects with life savers
Shared symptoms between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies include nasal congestion and a runny...
Do you have allergies or COVID-19 symptoms?
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal...
Rodgers rallies Packers past 49ers 30-28

Latest News

Therapy dog
De Pere school district raising money for therapy dog
September 28 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer than normal
HNN File
Police at scene of incident near UWGB campus
Dr Rai and Aisha Morales
WATCH: Dr. Rai COVID-19 Update, Sept. 28