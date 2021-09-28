Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly set to vote on critical race theory ban

What is critical race theory? The impact for Manitowoc Schools
What is critical race theory? The impact for Manitowoc Schools
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin public schools would be prohibited from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias under a Republican bill up for passage in the state Assembly.

The measure up for an Assembly vote Tuesday would also have to pass the state Senate before it would head to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, where it almost certainly would be vetoed.

The bill has no Democratic co-sponsors, but they don’t have the votes to stop it in the Legislature.

Wisconsin’s proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to thwart certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Police locate body in search for missing Wisconsin woman
Randy Sabel and his wife (center) pose for a picture with two of the five people who helped to...
Man who collapsed outside Lambeau Field connects with life savers
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Completed vaccinations outnumber new vaccinations 2-to-1
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal...
Rodgers rallies Packers past 49ers 30-28
Shared symptoms between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies include nasal congestion and a runny...
Do you have allergies or COVID-19 symptoms?

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers discusses the state budget in Green Bay, joined by Wisconsin Superintendent of...
Senate Republicans to vote on Evers’ cabinet confirmations
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
U.S. Supreme Court
Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting case to U.S. Supreme Court
FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, surrounded by Democratic...
Wisconsin senate to vote on Gov. Evers’ Cabinet secretaries