WEATHER IS ON CRUISE CONTROL

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Warmer than normal temperatures during the day and at night can be expected for the middle to end of this week. Some locations may surpass 80° Wednesday and Thursday. Most other locations should be well into the 70s. We can’t argue about lows in the 50s either.

Some unsettled weather is possible going into the weekend and next week, mainly in the form of additional cloud cover and rain shower activity. Forecast confidence is lower than normal with the eventual evolution of things so we’re going to keep rain chances in the 20-30% range until there is more clarity. Hopefully there won’t be any major issues for high school football or the Packers this weekend but only time will tell.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Clear, quiet, and cooler. LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & warmer. HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Warm & pleasant. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Sstray showers are possible. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. A few showers are possible. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 65

