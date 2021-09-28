Advertisement

TONS OF SEPTEMBER SUN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A bubble of high pressure is sitting overhead. This stable weathermaker is casting a big dome of sinking air across the Great Lakes. That’s keeping our skies generally clear and sunny. The arrival of high pressure is also settling down our wind compared to yesterday. However, we should see a gentle east-southeast breeze this afternoon. That light wind will keep high temperatures by the lakeshore mostly in the middle 60s. Meanwhile, we’ll see warmer lower 70s for most inland areas.

South-southeast breezes will continue to blow over the next few days, allowing for temperatures to slowly rise. Highs will reach the middle, then upper 70s through the rest of the work week.

Changes will arrive over the weekend... Saturday and Sunday look mostly cloudy with occasional showers. That rain chance will linger into Monday too. Not only will those three days be wet at times, temperatures will become more seasonable for early October, with highs cooling back down into the 60s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

AFTERNOON: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: S/SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

AFTERNOON: Tons of sun. A beautiful day. Less wind. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Crystal clear. Cool and dry. LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. A little warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and dry. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Filtered sunshine and clouds. Warm again. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Another chance of showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers likely. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 64

