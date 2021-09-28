SEPTEMBER TO END ON A SUNNY NOTE

We’re set to end September on a mostly sunny, mild, and quiet note. Please try to take advantage of the fine weather over the next few days.

Well above normal highs in the mid to upper 70s are likely Wednesday and Thursday. A few more clouds will start to drift in starting Thursday but things are going to remain very nice.

Several areas of low pressure out west are forecast to merge and head our way for the weekend and early next week. Forecast confidence on the evolution of things remains low and for that reason we’re going to keep just a 20-30% chance of rain going from Friday through Tuesday.

There could be some light showers around for high school football and a few more areas of rain for the Packers game on Sunday afternoon. It’s just too early to be specific in regards to timing and amounts.

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Clear, quiet, and cool. LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: A few clouds. Staying warm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. A few stray showers are possible. HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Another chance of showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers still possible. HIGH: 64 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. HIGH: 64

