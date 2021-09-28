Advertisement

Senate Republicans to vote on Evers’ cabinet confirmations

Gov. Tony Evers discusses the state budget in Green Bay, joined by Wisconsin Superintendent of...
Gov. Tony Evers discusses the state budget in Green Bay, joined by Wisconsin Superintendent of Schools Jill Underly (left)
By Associated Press and TODD RICHMOND
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the state Senate are set to take confirmation votes on four of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ cabinet secretaries.

Such confirmation votes once were a pro forma courtesy but they’ve morphed into another partisan battleground after Evers defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2018.

The Senate is scheduled to vote Tuesday on Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson; Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Missy Hughes; Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim; and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski.

Not on the list is Sandra Naas, Evers’ pick to replace Natural Resources Board Chairman Fred Prehn.

