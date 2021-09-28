Advertisement

Senate Republicans approve “born-alive” legislation

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate has approved a bill that would make health care providers who let a child that survives an abortion die guilty of a felony.

The Republican-authored measure would require health care provider to exercise the same degree of skill and care to save the child’s life as they would provide for any other child born alive.

Violators would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.

The bill would make killing a child born alive as the result of an abortion a felony punishable by life in prison.

The Senate approved the bill on a 19-12 vote Tuesday. No Democrats voted for the measure. It now goes to the Assembly.

