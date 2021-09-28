Prevea Health taking appointments for COVID-19 booster shot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Prevea Health is taking appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination.

The shot is only available to eligible people who received the Pfizer vaccine series.

You can get the booster six months after you received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

ELIGIBLE GROUPS

People 65 years and older

All residents in long-term care

People aged 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-49 with certain underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-64 at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their job or institutional settings, including front line essential workers and health care workers:

First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate care facilities)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, childcare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

You do not need to be a Prevea Health patient to get the booster shot.

CLICK HERE to make an appointment.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai talked about boosters on Action 2 News This Morning.

“Went through a lot last week of the FDA looking at who get a booster and then the CDC opining on it. And that’s the right way to have it happen. It took a long time to get the research reviewed. It was reviewed and they realized yes, there is some waning immunity. And what does that mean? It means the immunity over time goes down, but it doesn’t go away. And that’s what the real point was. So, in an attempt to say who could be at risk for a breakthrough infection, let’s protect them based on all of the scientific data. The FDA had an opinion. The CDC had an opinion. The CDC director had an opinion. All of that comes out Friday night with what are we actually going to do? It is only for Pfizer. It’s not that the booster is only Pfizer, you only get the booster if you had Pfizer. Moderna and J&J are still being researched. So if you’ve gotten those vaccines, the protection is still relatively good, and just be patient. This is a booster that you can only get if you’re six months out, and for certain people: 65 and older because they’re higher risk of a breakthrough infection, of getting very sick; those over the age of 18 if they get a breakthrough infection, they have underlying medical conditions such as COPD or heart failure--they can get very sick; and then those over the age of 18 that live in congregant settings such as a nursing home or group home, who also can get very sick and also spread it very rapidly; and lastly, those in high-risk positions where they’re getting exposed to a lot of people with COVID, they’re at more risk for a breakthrough infection, like health care workers, law enforcement, teachers, grocery store workers. They’re all on the list for boosters.

“We decided to open it up to our employees yesterday so we can kind of test out the IT systems, make sure everything’s working well, that you can schedule for it. I went online, scheduled mine, got mine at 5 o’clock last night. So the general public can go on myPrevea.com and start scheduling today. Other health care organizations will be rolling theirs out too. We’re rolling it out here in Green Bay and we’ll spread it to our other spots across the state in the coming days.”

