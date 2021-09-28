Advertisement

Police at scene of incident near UWGB campus

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have responded to an incident near the campus of UW-Green Bay on the city’s east side.

UW-Green Bay Police say the scene is in the northeast portion of the Cofrin Arboretum. They’ve not released details about the incident.

UWGB Police say there is no known danger to campus. They area asking people to avoid the area.

Action 2 News reached out to Green Bay Police. They are not providing information at this time, but will release a statement later this morning.

Action 2 News will update this story when we get more information.

