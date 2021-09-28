Pediatrician: Delta variant symptoms can mimic other illnesses in kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local pediatrician wants to remind parents that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is presenting differently in children than previous strains of the virus.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than a quarter of all COVID-19 cases reported across the nation are now children.

Even though Pfizer submitted more data to the FDA Tuesday about its COVID-19 vaccine trials in kids ages 5 to 11, it’s still weeks away from authorization meaning children remain at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, in the last two days I’ve had eight of my own patients that have been positive for COVID, so we’re definitely seeing an uptick and getting cases in Northeast Wisconsin for sure,” said Dr. Donald Beno, a pediatrician with Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

As Action 2 News first reported on Monday, local health care systems trying to keep up with the increasing demand for testing have seen more school-aged children coming in for COVID-19 tests.

“Once you have one person, 12, 13, or 14 years old, pretty much everyone in the house needs testing because then you’ve got more exposures, so it’s just generally increasing throughout,” said Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer.

However, the increase in demand for testing shouldn’t prevent anyone from getting tested if there’s a chance you or your child could have COVID-19.

Dr. Beno said the delta variant is showing up differently in kids, than previous strains of the virus. He says many children are showing up with runny noses and a sore throat that eventually test positive for COVID-19, which is different than the usual symptoms of a dry cough or trouble breathing.

“Unfortunately, it also seems to come with a significant variety of different symptoms that could indeed still be COVID. It can start as a normal high fever, body aches, runny nose, stuffy nose, and cough. Although we’ve also seen kids with just a dry, scratchy, irritated sore throat with mild congestion. I’ve seen children with vomiting and diarrhea, and I’ve seen kids with croup, symptoms of a barking seal-like cough that were COVID-19,” said Dr. Beno.

Dr. Beno said the delta variant is like a ‘chameleon disease’ where it has multiple symptoms that can mimic other illnesses like a cold or allergies, but all stem from the exact same virus.

“Even if they don’t appear dramatically ill, that doesn’t mean that they don’t have COVID and it doesn’t mean that they won’t be dramatically ill tomorrow,” said Dr. Beno. “Progression of this illness is such that it’ll start mild and get progressively worse in many people.”

So what should parents do if their child has a runny nose or scratchy throat that could be another illness?

“Keep the home until we have a test that says it is not COVID-19,” said Dr. Beno. “Don’t assume it’s a cold, don’t assume it’s allergies. Those mild symptoms could be the start of the Delta variant. For some kids, it gets dramatically worse and certainly, I’m seeing some children who are extremely sick from the Delta variant.”

Dr. Beno said the best way to stop the spread is to wear a mask when sick, get tested and quarantine, and if you are eligible, get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I hope and pray that we can continue getting people vaccinated because if we can, we can make this go away. Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future we’ll have approval for the younger kids so that they can also have that same chance of protection and hopefully then see a decrease in transmission of this illness so that it does go away,” said Dr. Beno.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.