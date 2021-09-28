Advertisement

Overheated brakes ruled to be cause of I-43 vehicle fire

A WisDOT traffic camera shows the emergency response to a vehicle fire on the northbound lanes...
A WisDOT traffic camera shows the emergency response to a vehicle fire on the northbound lanes of I-43 on Monday, September 27.(WisDOT/511)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was injured during a vehicle fire Monday morning that caused all lanes of northbound I-43 to temporarily close.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says crews were called to the northbound lanes at University Avenue at about 9:13 a.m. for a semi that was on fire.

When they arrived, they say heavy smoke and fire was coming from the back wheels and brakes of the semi.

Although the fire was brought under control quickly, the semi’s trailer failed due to the high temperature of the flames, and the product being hauled spilled onto the highway.

Officials did not immediately specify what the product was that spilled onto the road.

Officials say the product was taken from the damaged trailer and put into another semi trailer, and was safely towed off of the highway, and the road was cleared of the product that had spilled onto it.

Crews were at the scene for about four hours.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of I-43 were closed at Mason Street to University Avenue due to the fire. All lanes were back open by 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Damage costs were estimated by the fire department to be $125,000.

No firefighters or civilians were injured during the incident.

