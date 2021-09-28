Oshkosh Area School District extends face mask policy, coverings required through Nov. 5

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Oshkosh Area School District, officials say all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face coverings inside all district buildings through Friday, November 5.

As Action 2 News first previously reported on August 20, the district had announced then that face coverings would be required inside all schools and district buildings until October 1. Two weeks before that, face masks were ruled to be optional for students and staff.

According to district leaders, cases within the district’s geographic boundary have increased since July. They say from July 21 to August 3, there were 12 cases of COVID-19 in people who were not yet 18 years old. District officials say from September 8 to September 21, 160 cases were reported.

Earlier this month, the district announced due to the number of positive COVID-19 test results in one classroom at Lakeside Elementary, the students in that classroom moved to all virtual classes for one week.

Oshkosh Area School District leaders say the following COVID-19 case numbers per age group going back to July 21 in the district’s geographic boundary were provided by the Winnebago County Health Department:

DATE: Num. of cases (Age <5) Num. of cases (Ages 5-9) Num. of cases (Ages 10-14) Num. of cases (Ages 15-17) Total Num. of cases 7/21-8/3 1 5 2 4 12 7/28-8/10 3 4 10 5 22 8/4-8/17 7 9 10 5 31 8/11-8/24 11 17 8 11 47 8/18-8/31 11 13 9 14 47 8/25-9/7 11 20 13 11 55 9/1-9/14 14 47 31 26 118 9/8-9/21 16 63 44 37 160

No numbers regarding the number of staff and faculty who tested positive for COVID-19 were released by the district late Tuesday afternoon.

As reported by Action 2 News earlier in the day Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said since the beginning of the pandemic, health officials have confirmed 21,500 cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, with 217 deaths attributed to the disease. As of Tuesday, 52.1% of the county’s population had finished the COVID-19 vaccine series, while 54.9% of the population had started the regimen.

According to district officials, they will continue to review COVID-19 mitigation measures throughout the school year as the pandemic continues.

In addition, the superintendent for the Oshkosh Area School District, Bryan Davis, released a video announcing the updated mask policy on Wednesday. You can find that video below.

Davis also released this statement regarding the masking decision:

“The Oshkosh Area School District remains committed to providing in-person instruction for our students for the 2021-22 school year in a healthy and safe environment. It has been great to have our students and teachers back in school, learning and collaborating in their classrooms. We want to make sure everyone is safe as we see a rising number of positive cases, especially in our student population, We appreciate your understanding and cooperation with our mitigation measures and safety protocols.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.