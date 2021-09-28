NWTC students help build campground at Reforestation Camp

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Construction is underway on the first new campground in Brown County in more than 30 years.

The Parks Department is receiving some special assistance in developing the campground sites, thanks to a unique partnership that benefits both Northeast Wisconsin Technical College students and county taxpayers.

After being discussed for more than three decades, a 60-site campground is coming to life at the Brown County Reforestation Camp.

And doing a lot of the work re students in NWTC’s Electric Power Distribution program.

“We’ve been laying underground electrical conduit and water lines, so we’ve been direct burying them in the ground by trenching them with trenchers and excavators, and then we’ve been backfilling them in to make them look all nice a pretty,” says NWTC student Mason Rice.

For students like Rice, this kind of experience is invaluable.

“It’s really nice being able to have this kind of experience because it’s giving me like a real world situation that I’ll be able to reference in my upcoming interviews that I might have with any job offers or even just something to say that I did this,” says Rice.

The students have been on site for three weeks, providing the county with more than just skilled labor.

“And providing this labor for no cost to the Brown County residents, so it is a win-win situation where we have something to offer and NWTC has something to give,” says Matt Kriese, Brown County Parks Director.

The campground project is just the latest in the collaboration between Brown County Parks and NWTC’s Service Learning program.

“In the fall of 2015 we did the ski light trail back here, 2016 through 2018 we did the Bay Shore Campground up on the Bay Shore site, so multiple programs or classes have been involved in these projects,” explains NWTC Instructor Peter Mleziva.

The campground at the Reforestation Camp is scheduled to open next spring

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.