Monroe Clinic, Agnesian HealthCare sites change names after joining SSM Health

SSM Health Monroe Hospital
SSM Health Monroe Hospital(SSM Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monroe Clinic sites across Wisconsin and in Illinois changed names Tuesday as the health care group joined SSM Health.

SSM Health noted that Agnesian Healthcare sites in Fond du Lac, Ripon and Waupun will also change names on Wednesday.

Interim SSM Health Wisconsin Regional President Matt Hanley explained the collaboration serves to renew the vow to the communities they work in.

“While the look may be changing, the mission and commitment to provide an exceptional experience to every patient remains the same,” Hanley said.

The following sites will now go by these names:

  • SSM Health Monroe Hospital (formerly Monroe Clinic Hospital)
  • SSM Health Monroe Clinic Medical Group (formerly Monroe Clinic)
  • SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic
  • SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital
  • SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital
  • SSM Health Express Clinic (formerly Agnesian Convenient Care Clinic)
  • SSM Health Dale Michels Heart & Vascular Care
  • SSM Health at Home Durable Medical Equipment (formerly Agnesian Health Shoppe)

