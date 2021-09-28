Frontier announces new nonstop flight from Green Bay to Tampa

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Frontier Airlines has announced a new nonstop flight from Green Bay to Tampa.

The new route is from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport to Tampa International Airport.

The flights begin Dec. 16, 2021.

“A strong airport with good service is essential to the economic health of our local economy,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “We appreciate the investment Frontier is making by offering a third destination to its lineup. We are confident the traveling public will take notice and start booking trips; especially with winter right around the corner!”

The nonstop flights run twice weekly.

Frontier also offers flights from Green Bay to Denver and Orlando.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.