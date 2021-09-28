Advertisement

Frontier announces new nonstop flight from Green Bay to Tampa

A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport...
A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Frontier Airlines has announced a new nonstop flight from Green Bay to Tampa.

The new route is from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport to Tampa International Airport.

The flights begin Dec. 16, 2021.

“A strong airport with good service is essential to the economic health of our local economy,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “We appreciate the investment Frontier is making by offering a third destination to its lineup. We are confident the traveling public will take notice and start booking trips; especially with winter right around the corner!”

The nonstop flights run twice weekly.

Frontier also offers flights from Green Bay to Denver and Orlando.

