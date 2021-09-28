Former Packers player charged with battery, disorderly conduct

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man who used to play for the Green Bay Packers is facing two separate charges, each with domestic abuse modifiers.

According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Letroy Guion has been charged with one felony count of Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm and one misdemeanor count of Disorderly Conduct.

Online court records show Guion made his initial appearance Monday afternoon in Brown County Court.

The complaint states police were called to an address on the 500 block of 5th Street early Sunday morning for a report of a physical disturbance between a man and a woman. Officials say the caller stated the man picked up the woman and threw her around the house.

When officers arrived at the home, they attempted to make contact at the front door, however, the man - identified as Guion- eventually came to the front porch after initially slamming the door. After he came back, police say they drew their Tasers and one officer drew a firearm, but once they talked him into coming outside, they re-holstered their weapons. Documents state he told police no one else was home, and that he was ranting to himself. He also denied officers entry into the home.

Eventually, police say they entered the home after telling Guion they were able to go in without a search warrant due to believing someone was injured inside the residence. That’s where the complaint states they found a woman in an upstairs bedroom, adding she was intoxicated and incoherent due to her injuries. She was taken to St. Vincent to be treated for what police say were severe facial injuries, but due to the extent of her condition, she was unable to provide a statement for police.

Guion, according to the complaint, was eventually cuffed, and told police he “wished he was dead”, and went on to say that “she hit me in the face with the door and broke my God d*** tooth and I lost it a little bit.”

The document goes on to say he admitted they were both drunk, and had been drinking all night. He also, according to the complaint, made statements about playing football and not wanting to be seen as crazy. The complaint adds he told police that “when I black out, I am a f****** animal. I’m a football player, I’m a f****** animal” and that when “you bit an animal, you get bit back”. He also allegedly stated that “all these NFL people don’t want to admit that we took all these crashes to the head” and when “people f*** with us, we snap the f*** out”.

He also allegedly stated that “they don’t want to believe that s***, that we just can’t help it. We have a short fuse.” The complaint says police also heard him make more comments about taking hits to the head while playing football and now having a short fuse.

Documents state the caller told police she could hear a man yelling, a woman responding, as well as things being thrown around the house. In addition, the complaint states the caller saw Guion put the woman over his shoulder and thrown her somewhere in an upstairs bedroom.

Police say they found a bag of marijuana in the home, and the complaint states Guion told officers he smokes every single day. He was taken to the Brown County Jail after being checked out at a Crisis Center.

If convicted, Guion faces a maximum $10,000 fine, or 3.5 years in prison, or both for the battery charge. If convicted of the disorderly conduct charge, he faces a $1,000 fine, 90 days of imprisonment, or both.

As previously reported by Action 2 News, Guion was released by the Packers in August of 2017. Earlier that summer, he had been arrested for drunk driving in Hawaii, where officials said his blood alcohol level was .08%. Two years before that, he had been suspended by the NFL for three games due to possessing marijuana.

