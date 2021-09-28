Advertisement

FAA: 3 on board small airplane when it crashed near Eagle River

plane crash
plane crash(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 28, 2021
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash in northern Wisconsin.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Emma Duncan said three people were on board the twin-engine Rockwell 690B when it crashed in a swamp 12 miles east of Eagle River just before noon on Tuesday.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash. Duncan said the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

