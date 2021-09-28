Advertisement

Evers: ‘Unlikely’ he would OK maps based on current ones

Legislature allowed to intervene in Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit
Legislature allowed to intervene in Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says it’s unlikely he will sign into law any maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature that are based on the current ones, as GOP lawmakers say is their intention.

The Legislature is scheduled to approve guidelines Tuesday for drawing new political boundary lines that require making the new maps adhere as closely as possible to ones drawn a decade ago.

Those Republican-drawn maps enacted in 2011 solidified GOP majorities in the Legislature and have been identified as among the most gerrymandered in the country.

The Legislature is preparing to vote on new maps this year as part of the once-a-decade job of redistricting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Police locate body in search for missing Wisconsin woman
Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Police following leads after body found at trail system near UWGB
Randy Sabel and his wife (center) pose for a picture with two of the five people who helped to...
Man who collapsed outside Lambeau Field connects with life savers
Shared symptoms between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies include nasal congestion and a runny...
Do you have allergies or COVID-19 symptoms?
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Completed vaccinations outnumber new vaccinations 2-to-1

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers discusses the state budget in Green Bay, joined by Wisconsin Superintendent of...
Senate Republicans to vote on Evers’ cabinet confirmations
What is critical race theory? The impact for Manitowoc Schools
Wisconsin Assembly set to vote on critical race theory ban
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
U.S. Supreme Court
Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting case to U.S. Supreme Court