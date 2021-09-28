Advertisement

Bellin Health to require all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay on Dec. 18, 2020(Bellin Health)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical or religious exemption, according to a document obtained by Action 2 News.

Employees and affiliates will be required to complete the vaccination by Nov. 15, 2021.

“Vaccination is currently the single most effective way to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19,” reads a statement from the healthcare system. “President [Joe] Biden has issued an Executive Order that will require healthcare organizations to require vaccination for all employees.”

CLICK HERE to read more about the federal vaccine mandates.

Prevea Health, ThedaCare, Advocate Aurora Health and Ascension have also required employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

