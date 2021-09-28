Bellin Health to require all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a medical or religious exemption, according to a document obtained by Action 2 News.

Employees and affiliates will be required to complete the vaccination by Nov. 15, 2021.

“Vaccination is currently the single most effective way to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19,” reads a statement from the healthcare system. “President [Joe] Biden has issued an Executive Order that will require healthcare organizations to require vaccination for all employees.”

CLICK HERE to read more about the federal vaccine mandates.

Prevea Health, ThedaCare, Advocate Aurora Health and Ascension have also required employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.