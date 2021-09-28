Advertisement

Appleton West seeks to connect students with employers

Appleton High School West
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - With so many companies looking for workers right now, Appleton West High School celebrates the grand opening Monday night of its career launch studio.

The area is a place to connect students with business leaders.

Principal Mark McQuade said, “Hopefully when they’re out of here with their diploma in hand, their maybe not spending extra time in college accumulating college debt or maybe their right and ready to go in the work force, or their taking on an apprenticeship and their providing their talent services to our local economy.”

The launch studio, located inside the school is also a resource center.

Many local business leaders have contributed by providing support including Denny Lamers, the Board Chairman at McMahon and Lamers Family Foundation.

He said, “We are very very very short of engineers. Very short. We can’t hire anyone right now and I’d say we have five or six openings at McMahon.”

The program was in place for a about a year, but the grand opening was delayed until now because of COVID. We’re told that about 30 to 100 students participate each week.

“I think it’s really good for students if they don’t know what to do to show up to some of these events and find a possible career for them,” said Senior Hayden Littleton.

It’s also about keeping good talent in the area once they have that degree.

Lamers added, “We’re going to try to grow some kids that want to stay in this area of Wisconsin and this is an opportunity to at least start the conversation and maybe at some point end up with some good prospects and they can intern with us.”

