Tickets to Kenny G’s holiday tour at Resch Expo on sale Friday

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Kenny G is jazzing it up this Christmas with a holiday season performance at the new Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon.

Tickets to Kenny G’s “The Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour” go on sale this Friday, October 1, at 10 A.M. The concert is Friday, December 3, at 7:30 P.M.

Tickets are for reserved seats, costing $49, $64 or $79. They can be purchased online at ReschExpo.com, by phone at 1-800-895-0071, or in person at the Ticket Star box office in the Resch Center.

PMI Entertainment Group promises “a joyous ride through the smooth sounds of jazz” and “a special evening of festive music.”

The tour is named for Miracles: The Holiday Album, Kenny G’s first Christmas album, which was released in 1994 and was #1 on Billboard’s 200, Contemporary Jazz Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, according to AllMusic; BMI says over 13 million copies were sold by 2002, making it the best-selling Christmas album ever at that point.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.