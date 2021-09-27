Advertisement

Rodgers rallies Packers past 49ers 30-28

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal...
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers completed two deep passes to Davante Adams on a last-minute drive, setting set up Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game that gave the Green Bay Packers a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers delivered for the Packers after Jimmy Garoppolo gave San Francisco the lead on a 12-yard TD pass to Kyle Juszczyk with 37 seconds to play.

The comeback spoiled the first game for the 49ers with fans since beating Green Bay in the 2019 NFC title game.

After the game, receiver Davante Adams spoke about the play where he went down, and how he managed to get back into the game so quickly.

Rodgers also spoke after the game, touching on the game-winning drive.

The Packers improve to 2-1, and currently lead the NFC North.

Next week, the Packers will host Pittsburgh during a late Sunday afternoon game. Meanwhile, the 49ers - who are also now 2-1 - will host Seattle, also a late afternoon game.

