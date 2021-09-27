Rodgers rallies Packers past 49ers 30-28

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers completed two deep passes to Davante Adams on a last-minute drive, setting set up Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game that gave the Green Bay Packers a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers delivered for the Packers after Jimmy Garoppolo gave San Francisco the lead on a 12-yard TD pass to Kyle Juszczyk with 37 seconds to play.

The comeback spoiled the first game for the 49ers with fans since beating Green Bay in the 2019 NFC title game.

After the game, receiver Davante Adams spoke about the play where he went down, and how he managed to get back into the game so quickly.

How was Davante Adams able to come back after missing just 1 play following what looked like a brutal hit to the head and chest?



“I’m different.”



He said he was having trouble breathing and that’s why he was down for so long. Got evaluated — and cleared — for a concussion. pic.twitter.com/BKRNRfUW20 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 27, 2021

Rodgers also spoke after the game, touching on the game-winning drive.

Aaron Rodgers said they made up the first play of the final drive in practice on Thursday, and coach Matt LaFleur suggested it with :37 left.



Asked how much time he realistically needed for a game-winning drive?



Rodgers said: “Thirty-seven seconds.” pic.twitter.com/3f7etGCXmo — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 27, 2021

The Packers improve to 2-1, and currently lead the NFC North.

Next week, the Packers will host Pittsburgh during a late Sunday afternoon game. Meanwhile, the 49ers - who are also now 2-1 - will host Seattle, also a late afternoon game.

Packers victory.

Wait for the hero to pass by, Mason Crosby pic.twitter.com/gCvCWymWT7 — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) September 27, 2021

MVP chants from the many Packers fans here. pic.twitter.com/cUQKVMwHM4 — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) September 27, 2021

