Ripon College names first woman to lead college in 170-year history

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - When Zach Massitte steps down as Ripon College president at the end of the fall semester, he’ll be succeeded by the first woman to lead the college in its 170-year history.

Monday, the Ripon College Board of Trustees named Andrea Young, Ph.D., as interim president, effective in January, 2022.

Young is currently the college’s vice president for finance and director of strategic initiatives, overseeing the school’s business, financial and IT functions and acting as liaison with the board on matters of finance, investment, construction contracts and audits. She was previously Ripon College’s acting dean of faculty and was an associate professor of mathematics with tenure. Ripon College is exploring a partnership with Marian University in Fond du Lac. The board of trustees says Young is spearheading that study.

“Dr. Young understands what makes Ripon such a special place and has been a stellar administrator and professor at the college for more than a decade,” Board of Trustees Chair Tom Abendroth wrote in a statement. “She has been a champion of the student experience and led the way on a number of important initiatives, including making better use of technology in the classroom and data in decision-making.”

Young wrote that she’s honored by being chosen. “I have seen firsthand the transformative potential of a Ripon College education, and I am deeply committed to promoting our student-centered approach to living and learning.”

Ripon is conducting a national search for the 14th president in the school’s history. Announcements are still pending about the college’s search committee, selection of a search firm, and a timeline for finding and installing the next president.

