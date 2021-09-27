Advertisement

QUIET WEATHER THROUGH THE END OF SEPTEMBER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
We’ve seen some patchy lake-effect clouds this morning. They will continue to disappear as we head into the afternoon... Otherwise, skies will be brighter compared to what we saw yesterday at this time. Temperatures are about as warm as yesterday. Look for highs in the low to middle 70s inland, with upper 60s closer to the lakeshore and the Upper Michigan border. Our northeast wind is a little gusty, but in general, today’s weather looks nice.

There’s more nice weather ahead this week as a bubble of high pressure sits over the Great Lakes. We’ll be basking in bright sunshine for the next few days with more highs in the 70s.

Our next weathermaker will probably bring us some showers heading into next weekend. However, the timing of that rain is not certain at this point. For the time being, we have a chance of showers from Friday through Sunday morning... It does look like that rain chance will be gone by the time the Packers kickoff against the Steelers Sunday afternoon.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ON LAKE MICHIGAN

AFTERNOON: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Patchy lakeside clouds. Otherwise, mostly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Cool and crisp. LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Golden sunshine. A beautiful day. Less wind. HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. A little warmer. HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Still warm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Early showers, then decreasing clouds. A little cooler. HIGH: 68

