NICE STRETCH OF DAYS AHEAD

Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies are in order as we round out September. It also looks like there won’t be anymore rain this month . Overall, we’ve stepped into a nice & quiet weather pattern at just the right time.

Warmer than normal temperatures during the day and at night can be expected for the middle to end of this week. Some locations may surpass 80° Wednesday and Thursday. Most other locations should be well into the 70s. We can’t argue about lows in the 50s either.

Some unsettled weather is possible going into the weekend and next week, mainly in the form of additional cloud cover and rain shower activity. Forecast confidence is lower than normal with the eventual evolution of things so we’re going to keep rain chances in the 20-30% range until there is more clarity. Hopefully there won’t be any major issues for high school football or the Packers this weekend but only time will tell.

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Clear, quiet, and cooler. LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & warmer. HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Warm & pleasant. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Sstray showers are possible. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. A few showers are possible. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 65

