Neighbors allowed to return to homes following Fond du Lac gas leak

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say residents in one Fond du Lac neighborhood are able to return to their homes following a gas leak Monday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, crews were sent to the intersection of Doty and Arndt after a gas line was hit by contractors who were working on a street reconstruction project at 10:45 a.m.

Neighbors in the area were immediately evacuated from homes, as well as businesses.

Officials add Alliant Energy worked on mitigating the leak, and say some electric customers had their power interrupted as a precaution while repairs were made.

A four block area was secured to help lower the amount of vehicles and pedestrian traffic in the area as well.

Fire Chief Peter O’Leary tells Action 2 News crews left the scene around 12:45, however members with the gas company will be at the scene for several more hours to make all repairs.

FDLFR on scene of a major natural gas leak at the intersection of Doty and Arndt. Evacuations are underway. @alliantenergy called to scene. pic.twitter.com/owAQyo2riK — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) September 27, 2021

