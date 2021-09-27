Major health care systems see increase in demand for COVID-19 testing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the Delta variant driving a rise in COVID-19 cases, testing has become even more essential.

Health Care systems already strained by patient numbers are also suffering from staffing shortages. However, they continue to increase testing as demand increases.

“I would say we have definitely noticed an increase in our school-age children coming in to get tested,” said Sherry LaFond, team leader of business operations for primary care at Bellin Health.

Leaders at ThedaCare, Prevea and Bellin Health say they are all seeing an increased demand for testing.

“Once you have one person, 12, 13, or 14 years old, pretty much everyone in the house needs testing because then you’ve got more exposures, so it’s just generally increasing throughout,” said Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer.

All three systems are looking at how to increase their testing locations and appointment slots.

On Monday, ThedaCare announced it would add an additional mobile testing unit to offer rapid tests and PCR tests.

“Some of them are 15-minute turnaround tests so no swabbing and you’re done. Others are the PCR tests that need to go to the lab, that can take an hour or two to get results, most are back in the same day either way,” said Dr. Cockley.

Bellin Health continues to offer testing at multiple locations, including the old Sears building on Military Avenue in Green Bay.

“Currently we are open 7 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday, 8 am to noon on Saturday and Sunday,” said LaFond. To sign up, head to the MyBellin App or call the covid hotline at 920-445-7313.

Bellin Health is able to do a lot of its test in-house, providing a 24-36 hour turnover rate.

Prevea Health is sending its tests to a lab in Madison but is working on speeding up its own turnaround times, while also adding more appointments at multiple testing locations throughout its network.

“The demand continues to increase and we’ve continued to ramp up our appointment slots for testing and they continue to fill up so that means that we need to continue to bring in more staff to do more testing which we’re working on,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health.

While all three health care systems look to ramp up testing options, they are not immune to other challenges.

“We are also experiencing the same thing a lot of other industries and companies are and that’s definitely not having enough staff to meet all of the needs. We have lots of needs that are going on that people have put off or just a lot of care that needs to happen and we’re really really focused on not having to shut down any of our other care and really kind of learning how to coexist with COVID, but it is obviously challenging,” said LaFond.

“Early in the pandemic when we launched testing, a lot of people weren’t doing their normal jobs. We were able to redirect them in the testing because we had to shut down certain sectors of healthcare. Now, all sectors of healthcare are back open. I don’t think we ever want to shut them down again, as we saw people’s health suffer from that. So then now we have to absorb this increasing testing while doing our normal jobs which means bringing in more people to help with testing,” said Dr. Rai.

Don’t forget, you can still get a free test from the state. Just head to www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/testing.htm and request a ‘collection kit.’ It is free and will be expedited to your door. Once it arrives, a health care professional will help walk you through the steps.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.