GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is introducing a streaming newscast on weekday mornings.

Aisha Morales will anchor the First Alert Fastcast from the First Alert Digital Desk at 7:45 a.m.

There are several ways to watch:

Online at https://www.wbay.com/livestream3/

WBAY Facebook page

Download the WBAY app and tap on the Breaking News tab

JOIN ME! Starting today I will have morning headlines via online/social media. I call it FIRST ALERT FASTCAST. News headlines, what we're following for the day, weather, etc. Tune in this morning on Facebook or https://t.co/1SN5Ogcxf0 at 7:45AM. 🙂 @WBAY pic.twitter.com/Wh384wHBj5 — Aisha Morales (@AishaLMorales) September 27, 2021

