Gunshot victim crashes, killing pedestrian

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver who had been shot. Investigators say the pedestrian was apparently assisting with a disabled vehicle in traffic when the crash occurred Sunday night. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man who lost control of his vehicle and was found to have suffered a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

The pedestrian has not been identified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.