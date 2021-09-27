Advertisement

Gunshot victim crashes, killing pedestrian

Milwaukee squad car
Milwaukee squad car(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver who had been shot. Investigators say the pedestrian was apparently assisting with a disabled vehicle in traffic when the crash occurred Sunday night. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man who lost control of his vehicle and was found to have suffered a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

The pedestrian has not been identified.

