Advertisement

Green Bay community members show support at 10th annual Bike Banquet

10th annual bike banquet in Green Bay
10th annual bike banquet in Green Bay(WBAY)
By Megan Kernan
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Over 100 people came out to support Green Bay Bicycle Collective’s 10th annual Bike Banquet, a non-profit group that specializes in bicycle education, encouragement and advocacy.

Organizers said they were blown away with the amount of community support seen at their biggest fundraising event and membership drive for the year. They say the turn out during Sunday’s event was above and beyond their expectations, especially after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

“To see this, to see everybody just having a good time. There’s not one person here that doesn’t have a smile on their face, and that’s, that’s the goal. I expected a good turn out, but this is bigger than I imagined,” said Michael Johnson, Program Coordinator, Green Bay Bicycle Collective.

The fundraising event helps them to pay for bike rodeos, where they teach bicycling safety to young kids, as well as their youth “earn a bike” program.

“It’s a great program where, you know, kids that normally wouldn’t get a chance to work in like a shop environment, work with their hands, that type of thing, work with other people. They get to come in and get taught these skills and these are skills that they get to bring with them forever,” said Mark Woosencraft, Co-founder and Vice President, Green Bay Bicycle Collective.

“And for skills learned and hours worked, they receive credits towards either a new bike for themselves, or parts and pieces for their current bikes,” said Johnson.

Sunday’s event outside of the Collective’s shop in Green Bay, was filled with food trucks, craft beer from Hinterland Brewery, bounce houses for kids, live music, bucket raffles and 50/50 raffles.

“The nice thing about the Collective here is, you know, it’s a safe space for people to work on their own bikes, we’re not like a full repair shop so we offer this space, like ‘hey come on in, if you have a problem, we’ll teach you how to fix it,’” said Woosencraft.

This year’s Bike Banquet was the first time it has been hosted on the premises of their shop at 418 4th St. in Green Bay, which has been open for four years now.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3,075 new cases; 19 deaths; hospitalizations in Fox Valley increase
Cody Dufrane and Dante Berry-Compton were charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in...
Two men charged with sexual assault and human trafficking in Green Bay
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases slip, deaths remain in double digits
Mark Homan took to Facebook to help his friend find the women who came to his aid when he...
Man looking for women who saved his life before MNF game at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Sales of special Packers caps raise money for cancer programs
Packers face off against an old foe: cancer
September 23 Birthday Club
September 23 Birthday Club
Featured Links
WBAY Photo
Green Bay Botanical Garden hosting birthday bash, 90s party